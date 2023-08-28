Driver in fatal hit-and-run crash arrested

PETERBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Police have arrested the man in connection to a fatal crash last month that happened in Hopewell.

The July 28 crash happened at 11:39 p.m. at Route 36/Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Street intersection. A 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on Oaklawn Blvd when it ran a red light and continued into the intersection. The Dodge hit the passenger side of a 2001 Toyota Camry that had the right of way traveling south on Ashland Street.

The impact caused the Toyota to run off the road, strike a utility pole, hit the Dodge a second time, and overturn.

The driver of the Toyota, Andre J. Bassette, 45, of Jacksonville, Fla., was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

The Dodge driver, Tequan D. Taylor, 34, of Petersburg, Va., fled the scene on foot and was on the run for a month.

Taylor is being held without bond at Southside Regional Jail on one felony count of 2nd-degree murder.

