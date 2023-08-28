Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations climbing in Virginia

Outside of VCU medical center
Outside of VCU medical center(wwbt)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -COVID-19 cases in Richmond and across Virginia have increased all summer.

Now, heading into Labor Day weekend, infectious disease experts say there could be more ahead. Virginia Commonwealth University’s chief of infectious diseases says the new variant EG.5, or Eris, could be to blame for that. He believes it is highly transmissible, but it does not seem like it is causing more severe disease.

“COVID is never going away. It will ebb and flow like many viral respiratory infections,” VCU Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Gonzalo Bearman said. “The number of cases presenting in urgent cares, emergency departments or being hospitalized, those are cases that are certainly convincing epidemiologic data. Now, whatever we’re reporting right now is almost certainly an underreport because people are testing at home.”

Currently, COVID cases still make up less than 2% of hospital visits in the commonwealth, but that number has been increasing every week since the end of June, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

“As variants appear, the immunity that we have either from prior infection or natural infection or vaccines may not be as strong as it was on the vaccine-derived variants. So it’s important to be aware of the variance, and the variance will drive transmission in the community, and it will also drive kind of the appearance of new vaccines down the line,” Dr. Bearman said.

Dr. Bearman says we can expect information on a new shot in the coming weeks, near the end of September. It could help with protection against Eris, though he’s not calling it a booster. He says it would be available to most people rather than just those at high risk.

“We’re anticipating a new vaccine to come out, which is an updated vaccine, much like we have updated vaccines for influenza that are made to match the more prominent strain of that season, we anticipate updates with the COVID-19 vaccine to really represent or to help provide coverage for the more recent variants out there,” he said.

While you may be looking forward to gathering with friends and family ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Dr. Bearman says you can still do that, but make sure you’re doing so safely going to be with people who may be at a higher risk.

He says anyone considered high risk could be pregnant, older or with an underlying condition.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Richmond man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into major hurricane in the Gulf
Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
Owner of No Limit Towing granted bond; placed on house arrest

Latest News

Tips and tricks to save money while shopping online
Tips and tricks to save money while shopping online
Tips and tricks to save money while shopping online
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
4 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Chamberlayne Avenue
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into major hurricane in the Gulf