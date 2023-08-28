Your Money with Carlson Financial
Brightpoint Community College hosts two-part job fair

Opportunities will overflow starting Wednesday, September 13, for job seekers across central Virginia
Brightpoint Community College’s Careers Services Office is hosting two Part-time Job and...
Brightpoint Community College’s Careers Services Office is hosting two Part-time Job and Internship Fairs on September 13 at its Midlothian Campus and September 19 at its Chester Campus.(MGN)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Mark your calendar! Brightpoint Community College Careers Services Office is looking to make finding an internship or a job easier.

The institution is hosting a two-part job fair featuring several part-time and internship opportunities from numerous employers across Virginia.

Starting Wednesday, September 13, job seekers are invited to the Brightpoint Community College campus to discuss available jobs and internships with participating employers. There is no registration needed to attend.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume and to dress in business casual attire.

The first event will be held at the Midlothian campus from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Trailblazer Hall on the 1st and 2nd floors.

Participating employers include:

  • Amazon
  • Axiom Educators
  • Brandermill Woods
  • Brown Edwards
  • CARITAS
  • Cedar House School
  • Chesterfield County Government
  • Chick-Fil-at Chesterfield Plaza
  • City Year
  • Commonwise Home Care
  • Design Ready Controls
  • Eastern State Hospital
  • GPM Investments
  • International Consulting Services LLC
  • Kings Dominion
  • Maymont Foundation
  • Metro Community Ministries, Inc
  • Midlothian YMCA Aquatics
  • Panda Express
  • Panera Bread
  • Safe Harbor
  • Science Museum of Virginia
  • Sheetz
  • SPARC
  • The Old Dominion Group
  • UPS
  • Virginia Army National Guard
  • Virginia Credit Union
  • Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
  • Waffle House
  • Wegmans

The second job fair event will be held On Tuesday, September 19, at the Chester Campus from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first floor of Moyar Hall.

Participating employers include:

  • Amazon
  • AvePoint
  • Axiom Educators
  • Bon Secours
  • Brown Edwards
  • ColonialWebb
  • Commonwise Home Care
  • Design Ready Controls
  • Eastern State Hospital
  • Fort Gregg-Adams, Army Child and Youth Services (CYS)
  • GPA
  • KBR Engineering
  • Kings Dominion
  • Massage Envy
  • Metro Community Ministries, Inc
  • Panda ExpressSafe Harbor
  • Science Museum of Virginia
  • Sheetz
  • SPARC
  • Target
  • TruCare Homes LLC
  • UPS
  • Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
  • Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)
  • Waffle House
  • Wegmans

Click here for more information about the Job fair or participating employers.

