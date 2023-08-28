Brightpoint Community College hosts two-part job fair

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Mark your calendar! Brightpoint Community College Careers Services Office is looking to make finding an internship or a job easier.

The institution is hosting a two-part job fair featuring several part-time and internship opportunities from numerous employers across Virginia.

Starting Wednesday, September 13, job seekers are invited to the Brightpoint Community College campus to discuss available jobs and internships with participating employers. There is no registration needed to attend.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume and to dress in business casual attire.

The first event will be held at the Midlothian campus from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Trailblazer Hall on the 1st and 2nd floors.

Participating employers include:

Amazon

Axiom Educators

Brandermill Woods

Brown Edwards

CARITAS

Cedar House School

Chesterfield County Government

Chick-Fil-at Chesterfield Plaza

City Year

Commonwise Home Care

Design Ready Controls

Eastern State Hospital

GPM Investments

International Consulting Services LLC

Kings Dominion

Maymont Foundation

Metro Community Ministries, Inc

Midlothian YMCA Aquatics

Panda Express

Panera Bread

Safe Harbor

Science Museum of Virginia

Sheetz

SPARC

The Old Dominion Group

UPS

Virginia Army National Guard

Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

Waffle House

Wegmans

The second job fair event will be held On Tuesday, September 19, at the Chester Campus from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first floor of Moyar Hall.

Participating employers include:

Amazon

AvePoint

Axiom Educators

Bon Secours

Brown Edwards

ColonialWebb

Commonwise Home Care

Design Ready Controls

Eastern State Hospital

Fort Gregg-Adams, Army Child and Youth Services (CYS)

GPA

KBR Engineering

Kings Dominion

Massage Envy

Metro Community Ministries, Inc

Panda ExpressSafe Harbor

Science Museum of Virginia

Sheetz

SPARC

Target

TruCare Homes LLC

UPS

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

Waffle House

Wegmans

Click here for more information about the Job fair or participating employers.

