Bon Secours files $93M lawsuit against Anthem BCBS for outstanding Virginia claims

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is suing Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, alleging the insurance company has failed to pay claims on a timely basis over several years.

The health system claims Anthem BCBS owes “more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and underpaid claims in Virginia alone.”

Earlier this month, Bon Secours Medicare Advantage contract with Anthem ended, and negotiations to renew the contract fell through.

On Monday, Bon Secours released a statement about the lawsuit, which was filed in Henrico Circuit Court.

At Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), we bring good help to those in need, compassionately serving our communities, and committing ourselves to bringing our patients to health and well-being in mind, body and spirit. As health care providers, we contract with health insurance companies (private payers), including Anthem, to fairly reimburse the ministry for the cost of providing high-quality care to our patients. Today, we must share our belief that Anthem owes Bon Secours Mercy Health more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and underpaid claims in Virginia alone, which significantly impacts our ability to provide sustainable, compassionate, high-quality care for our patients and communities. While we have exercised every possible non-legal option available to us for nearly four years to address this issue privately, we can confirm that today Bon Secours Mercy Health filed a lawsuit against Anthem Health Plans of Virginia (Anthem) in the Circuit Court of Henrico County.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

