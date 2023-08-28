Your Money with Carlson Financial
Bon Secours files $93M lawsuit against Anthem BCBS for outstanding Virginia claims

The health system claims Anthem BCBS owes “more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and...
The health system claims Anthem BCBS owes “more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and underpaid claims in Virginia alone.”(Sarah Vogelsong (Virginia Mercury))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is suing Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, alleging the insurance company has failed to pay claims on a timely basis over several years.

The health system claims Anthem BCBS owes “more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and underpaid claims in Virginia alone.”

Earlier this month, Bon Secours Medicare Advantage contract with Anthem ended, and negotiations to renew the contract fell through.

On Monday, Bon Secours released a statement about the lawsuit, which was filed in Henrico Circuit Court.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

