Augusta trial underway for man accused of murdering Khaleesi Cuthriell

A weeklong trial for Travis Ryan Brown is underway in Augusta Circuit Court.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A weeklong trial for Travis Ryan Brown is underway in Augusta Circuit Court.

Both Brown and Candi Jo Royer are accused of abusing and killing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Khaleesi was reported missing back in September 2021. Authorities say Royer had custody of Khaleesi starting in late 2020.

Jurors are expected to hear testimony from dozens of people over the next few days.

Khaleesi’s mother, Amanda Arey, was the first person called to testify Monday, August 28.

Royer’s jury trial is scheduled begin October 16.

This is a developing story.

