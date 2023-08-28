4 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Four people in Richmond are in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

On Aug. 28, at approximately 12:41 p.m., RPD officers responded to the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Laburnum Avenue for a crash. Once on the scene, officers found three vehicles involved in a collision.

Four passengers were transported to a local hospital for treatment, with one passenger believed to have suffered a medical emergency.

RPD asks residents to avoid the area as officers work to clear the scene.

