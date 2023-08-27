Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Clouds with rain likely for the next couple of days

Early morning downpours, then showers on and off through the day.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We’ll have daily rain chances through late Tuesday with a stationary front nearby.

Today: Cloudy with rain in the early morning. Then a shower possible at any point. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: close to 100% early then dipping to 40% in the afternoon)

Monday: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Downpours possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Downpours possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. First Alert: Watching for potential rain from what will likely become Tropical Storm Imelda. Our rain chance in RVA is low for now but may increase. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%) Signs pointing to this storm missing us to our south.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. Early front runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

