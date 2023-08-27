Sunday Forecast: Clouds with rain likely for the next couple of days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We’ll have daily rain chances through late Tuesday with a stationary front nearby.

Today: Cloudy with rain in the early morning. Then a shower possible at any point. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: close to 100% early then dipping to 40% in the afternoon)

Monday: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Downpours possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Downpours possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. First Alert: Watching for potential rain from what will likely become Tropical Storm Imelda. Our rain chance in RVA is low for now but may increase. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%) Signs pointing to this storm missing us to our south.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. Early front runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

