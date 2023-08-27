Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according to a recent study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of Americans say they have interacted with deceased relatives, according to a study.

The Pew Research Center recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults in the United States and 53% reported ever having been visited by a dead relative in dreams of “some other form.”

Forty-four percent said they experienced one of the following in the past year: feeling a dead relative’s presence, telling a late family member about their lives or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

Researchers say the survey included responses from “Americans of all religious backgrounds,” including Buddhists, Jews and Muslims.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School...
Huguenot-Thomas Jefferson football game canceled after threat
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega
A storm that will likely become Imelda is expected to track near the Carolina coast by...
Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Hurricane Idalia in Gulf of Mexico
House and Senate negotiators say a budget deal has been reached that includes one-time tax...
Budget deal includes one-time tax rebate for Virginians

Latest News

Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
Deputies say 24-year-old Jonathan Batkins died at the scene.
24-year-old dies in Hanover crash
A gunman was turned away from a historically Black university before a shooting that left 3...
3 people killed in 'racially-motivated' shooting
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say