Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court

Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin Court.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Just before 5:00 a.m., officers were called to West Baker Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death in the roadway.

Right now, there’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School...
Huguenot-Thomas Jefferson football game canceled after threat
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega
A storm that will likely become Imelda is expected to track near the Carolina coast by...
Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Hurricane Idalia in Gulf of Mexico
House and Senate negotiators say a budget deal has been reached that includes one-time tax...
Budget deal includes one-time tax rebate for Virginians

Latest News

A storm that will likely become Imelda is expected to track near the Carolina coast by...
Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Hurricane Idalia in Gulf of Mexico
Police outside of the elementary school.
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of South Carolina 19-year-old
The McShin Foundation: fighting the overdose & opioid crisis
The McShin Foundation helping substance users as overdoses rise
More people are overdosing from substance abuse than ever before.
The McShin Foundation: fighting the overdose & opioid crisis