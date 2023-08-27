Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond early Sunday morning.
Just before 5:00 a.m., officers were called to West Baker Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death in the roadway.
Right now, there’s no information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
