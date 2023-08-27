24-year-old dies in Hanover crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A New Kent man has died in a Hanover County crash early Saturday morning.

At 3:00 a.m., deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single-vehicle crash on Old Church Road near Flannigan Mill Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Dodge pick-up was traveling south on Old Church Road when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road before crossing the centerline again and coming to rest on the southbound shoulder” The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, identified as Jonathan Batkins, 24, of New Kent, died at the scene.

Deputies say he was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.