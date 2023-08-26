Saturday Forecast: Mostly Sunny, hot and humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot and humid day today. Cooler than average plus daily rain chances Sunday-Tuesday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Stray shower or storm possible in the evening. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10% ) A few showers likely overnight.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers possible in the morning And then again in the afternoon. Lows near 70°, highs in the low to mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Downpours possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Downpours possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. Rain chance 20%

Thursday: Partly sunny with low humidity! Lows near 60°, highs around 80°.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

