Juvenile arrested in shooting death of South Carolina 19-year-old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg police confirm a juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a South Carolina 19-year-old.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, around 3:40 p.m., police say they found a shooting victim in the West South Boulevard and Wakefield area.

The victim - later identified as Matthew Gibbs of Columbia - South Carolina, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police confirmed Gibbs was not shot where he was found, near Walnut Hill Elementary School.

On Friday, Aug. 25, a primary suspect in this case was apprehended. The suspect is a juvenile, so police are not releasing their name or photo.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and firing into an occupied vehicle.

