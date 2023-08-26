Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago. (KING)
By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - It was a special reunion for a Seattle man whose cat went missing nearly a decade ago.

Johnny Goodman said he is happy to see his cat, Pierre, whom he thought he would never see again after eight years.

Pierre went missing in 2015 while staying with a family friend.

After months of looking, Goodman said he kind of lost hope. That is until last week.

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Pierre was found and taken to the Tacoma Humane Society, where he was scanned for a microchip and was able to be reunited with Goodman.

According to the Tacoma Humane Society, Pierre was in bad shape and had been living on the streets.

Goodman said he is focusing on getting reacquainted with his cat and making sure he is happy.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School...
Huguenot-Thomas Jefferson football game canceled after threat
House and Senate negotiators say a budget deal has been reached that includes one-time tax...
Budget deal includes one-time tax rebate for Virginians
A tractor-trailer crash shut down northbound I-85 on Friday afternoon.
Northbound I-85 reopens after crash
At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the West South Boulevard and Wakefield area...
South Carolina teen shot, killed near Walnut Elementary School
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Latest News

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega