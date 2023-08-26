Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are hurt after a shooting in south Richmond Friday.

Police say the shooting happened inside the Mega Bodega located on Southwood Parkway.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School...
Huguenot-Thomas Jefferson football game canceled after threat
House and Senate negotiators say a budget deal has been reached that includes one-time tax...
Budget deal includes one-time tax rebate for Virginians
A tractor-trailer crash shut down northbound I-85 on Friday afternoon.
Northbound I-85 reopens after crash
At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the West South Boulevard and Wakefield area...
South Carolina teen shot, killed near Walnut Elementary School
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega
Kill Devil Hills officers save autistic boy from pond
Kill Devil Hills officers save autistic boy from pond
The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School...
Huguenot-Thomas Jefferson football game canceled after threat
RRHA now accepting new scholarship applications for 2023024 school year
RRHA accepting college applications for Open House in the Village Program scholarship