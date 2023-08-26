2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are hurt after a shooting in south Richmond Friday.

Police say the shooting happened inside the Mega Bodega located on Southwood Parkway.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

