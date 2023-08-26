2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are hurt after a shooting in south Richmond Friday.
Police say the shooting happened inside the Mega Bodega located on Southwood Parkway.
The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no information about a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
