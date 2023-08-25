Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

VHSL warns fans of scam linking to fake live-streams

The VHSL says it has gotten reports of copycat accounts claiming to promote VHSL events.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia High School League is warning fans about fake social media accounts.

“It’s been brought to our attention that fake sites are claiming to be the official VHSL Twitter account and promoting live-streaming events,” VHSL said in a post on Twitter.

VHSL says these copycat accounts will send out emails or social media alerts asking you to join or subscribe - however, these are fake.

As the school year begins, VHSL wants to remind sports fans that its only live-streaming partner is the NFHS, and all official streaming links will direct you to the NFHS’ website.

Any link to another site is fake.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shut down northbound I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Richmond man dies in I-95 crash
A shooting investigation is underway in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Cabell Drive in...
Colonial Heights police investigating after reports of multiple shots fired
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Van'Meshia's family said the 26-year-old was a bus driver for Collegiate School and...
Family of woman killed in hit and run says it was intentional

Latest News

James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the West South Boulevard and Wakefield area...
South Carolina teen shot, killed near Walnut Elementary School
In this week’s episode, Tyler and Todd break down what's new to streaming and offer a moment of...
12 About Movies: Ex-Nuns, Russell Crowe & Taco Bell
The VHSL says it has gotten reports of copycat accounts claiming to promote VHSL events.
VHSL warns fans of scam linking to fake live-streams