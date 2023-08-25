VHSL warns fans of scam linking to fake live-streams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia High School League is warning fans about fake social media accounts.
“It’s been brought to our attention that fake sites are claiming to be the official VHSL Twitter account and promoting live-streaming events,” VHSL said in a post on Twitter.
VHSL says these copycat accounts will send out emails or social media alerts asking you to join or subscribe - however, these are fake.
As the school year begins, VHSL wants to remind sports fans that its only live-streaming partner is the NFHS, and all official streaming links will direct you to the NFHS’ website.
Any link to another site is fake.
