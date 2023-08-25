Your Money with Carlson Financial
Spectators barred from Huguenot High School football game over social media threat

The school division says it will have security at the game, including law enforcement and school administration.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Huguenot High School football team opens its season Friday, and they’ll be doing so without spectators in the stands.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of the RPS community. RPS is aware of a recent social media post regarding tomorrow’s football game at Huguenot High School. The Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson administration teams are in active communication with the RPS Safety & Security team and the Richmond Police Department,” the school said in a Facebook post.

The school community is still trying to heal from the mass shooting that happened in June after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony.

The Falcons will still take the field against Thomas Jefferson, but the only people allowed to attend will be the teams, cheerleaders, bands and staff sponsors.

The entire school campus and parking lots will also be closed during the game, with a strict ban on any and all visitors on school grounds.

The school division says it will have security at the game, including law enforcement and school administration.

The school also says anyone who bought tickets will be refunded.

