SPCA offering ‘pay your own’ adoption fees for ‘Clear The Shelters’ campaign

The Richmond SPCA lets potential adopters set their adoption fees this weekend.(Richmond SPCA)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond SPCA lets potential adopters set their adoption fees this weekend.

SPCA is participating in the nationwide Clear The Shelters adoption and donation campaign. You can set the adoption fees for all adult pets from Friday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Visit the SPCA’s humane center during Clear The Shelters, and counselors will help you meet your match among the cats and dogs currently available.

After completing the adoption process, name your price!  

This special applies to all pets ages six months and up.

The SPCA is open Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

