South Carolina teen shot, killed near Walnut Elementary School

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the teen shot and killed near a Petersburg elementary school Thursday afternoon.

At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the West South Boulevard and Wakefield area near Walnut Elementary School.

School officials confirmed the shooting happened outside of the school building.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Matthew Gibbs, of South Carolina, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Petersburg County Public Schools said in a tweet that Walnut Elementary went under “controlled movement” for about 30 minutes.

All students and staff were safe.

Police closed off South Blvd. and Wakefield Ave. for a short period while processing the scene.

Right now, there’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804=861-1212.

