RRHA accepting college applications for Open House in the Village Program scholarship

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With boots already on the ground, RRHA is already making strides to bring in their next group of scholarship recipients.

The housing authority is working to grow its scholarship program to allow students in their communities to expand their horizons.

They are doing it through their Open House in the Village Program. A program Virginia Union Freshman Alexus Smith says helped her begin her college journey.

”I didn’t have to come out of pocket a lot.” Smith said. “And it was a blessing not having to see my mom stress about so much stuff I had to get.”

The program attracted a lot of sponsors like Dominion Energy. Who donated thousands of dollars and mentored students once they got into university.

“Executives from Dominion said they do not want this to be transactional. So they are mentoring our young people throughout their college careers”, said Angela Fountain, Vice President of Communications and Public Relations at RRHA.

She shares that most of the recipients are first-time college students. So, to give them a connection they can carry with them throughout their college journey is an added benefit.

But first, they must tackle their biggest struggle.

”Our issue or challenge is getting more students to take advantage of the resources that are available,” Fountain said.

The residents’ service coordinators pass out fliers in the communities, make phone calls, and even connect with staff in Richmond public schools.

All students who live within RRHA are eligible to apply for the scholarship and receive benefits like a trunk full of items to furnish their dorm rooms, a $ 1,000 gift card for a laptop, and a $500 donation from RRHA.

A lot of these things Alexus Smith said she didn’t know she needed but is now grateful she has. To learn more about the Open House in The Village Scholarship program, click/tap here.

