Jury trial for Richmond mass shooting suspect set for February

Amari Pollard now faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Shawn Jackson and an additional gun charge.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The trial date is now set for the accused Huguenot High School graduation shooter.

Amari Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring...
Amari Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring several others in Monroe Park.(Richmond Police Department)

Amari Pollard will go in front of a jury on Feb. 26 for the murder of Shawn Jackson.

Both Jackson and his stepfather Renzo Smith were killed outside the Altria Theater in June.

According to investigators, Pollard and Jackson knew each other and exchanged words inside the theater before the shooting.

Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Pollard was originally facing two second-degree murder charges, but now he faces on first-degree murder charge for Jackson’s death. He also faces an additional gun charge.

Prosecutors believe Pollard intended to kill Jackson, but the question now is who is responsible for the death of Renzo Smith? During their investigation, Richmond police said other guns were found at the shooting scene, and they are working to determine how many were used because different bullets were found at the scene.

“The Commonwealth has elected not to go forward with the charges due to lack of evidence, and that is in relation to Mr. Smith,” Anthony said.

Shawn Jackson’s cousin, Bobbie Williams Jr., was in the courtroom. He said tensions are high in their family, and he doesn’t agree with Anthony’s statements or self-defense claim.

“We’re still trying to move forward and process what took place,” Williams said. He also said Pollard had no reason to be there.

Parents, community members demand change following Monroe Park mass shooting

Pollard has a status hearing on Sept. 29 ahead of the trial.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

