Jury selection begins in trial for killing of Khaleesi Cuthriell

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Jury selection has begun in Staunton for the trial of Travis Brown.

Brown is accused of killing three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Both Brown and his girlfriend Candi Jo Royer are accused of abusing and killing the toddler.

Royer will go on trial in October.

Khaleesi’s body has not been found after extensive searches throughout Augusta County.

The Staunton News Leader says 250 potential jurors have been summoned.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 28.

