Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Huguenot-Thomas Jefferson football game canceled after threat

The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School...
The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School has been canceled.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School has been canceled due to a threat, a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson said.

The school initially announced Thursday night that the game would be played without any fans in attendance.

The original plan was to have the teams, cheerleaders, bands and staff sponsors at the game.

The campus and parking lots were going to be closed with a strict ban on any and all visitors on school grounds.

The school community is still trying to heal from the mass shooting that happened in June after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony.

Our first priority is the safety and well-being of the RPS community. RPS is aware of a recent social media post regarding tomorrow’s football game at Huguenot High School. The Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson administration teams are in active communication with the RPS Safety & Security team and the Richmond Police Department,” the school said in a Facebook post late Thursday.

On Friday morning, Richmond School Board member Johnathan Young reacted to the announcement.

“This violent threat against Huguenot is an ugly reminder of what happened on June 6 at graduation, and if anyone needed another data point that coddling bad actors is a recipe for chaos, then surely the inability to allow kids to even play a game should be it,” Young said.

The school says anyone who bought tickets will be refunded.

RELATED STORIES
Jury trial for Richmond mass shooting suspect set for February
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation
Loved ones honor Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith during funeral
School board members ask for insight into RPS Huguenot graduation shooting investigation

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shut down northbound I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Richmond man dies in I-95 crash
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
A shooting investigation is underway in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Cabell Drive in...
Colonial Heights police investigating after reports of multiple shots fired
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

The redesignation to Fort Walker honors Dr. Mary Walker’s determination for service, equality...
Fort AP Hill name changed to Fort Walker
A tractor-trailer crash shut down northbound I-85 on Friday afternoon.
Northbound I-85 reopens after crash
The 112th Chesterfield County Fair kicks off on Friday, Aug. 25 and continues through Sept. 2.
Chesterfield County Fair returns this weekend
James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged