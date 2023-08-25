Huguenot-Thomas Jefferson football game canceled after threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School has been canceled due to a threat, a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson said.

The school initially announced Thursday night that the game would be played without any fans in attendance.

The original plan was to have the teams, cheerleaders, bands and staff sponsors at the game.

The campus and parking lots were going to be closed with a strict ban on any and all visitors on school grounds.

The school community is still trying to heal from the mass shooting that happened in June after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony.

Our first priority is the safety and well-being of the RPS community. RPS is aware of a recent social media post regarding tomorrow’s football game at Huguenot High School. The Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson administration teams are in active communication with the RPS Safety & Security team and the Richmond Police Department,” the school said in a Facebook post late Thursday.

On Friday morning, Richmond School Board member Johnathan Young reacted to the announcement.

“This violent threat against Huguenot is an ugly reminder of what happened on June 6 at graduation, and if anyone needed another data point that coddling bad actors is a recipe for chaos, then surely the inability to allow kids to even play a game should be it,” Young said.

The school says anyone who bought tickets will be refunded.

