Friday Forecast: Hot and humid with a stray shower possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Storms this evening could be strong to severe with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, humid and a bit breezy. A stray shower is possible throughout the day. Storms are more likely around sunset evening. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values near 100°. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, Evening/Overnight Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few showers and storms are possible in the evening. Lows in the low to mid-70s, highs in the low 90s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, Evening/Overnight Rain Chance: 40% )

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hit-or-miss showers are possible at any point. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Rain is likely Monday night. Lows close to 70°, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, Overnight Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Morning rain then mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Lows around 70°, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 80°.

