Fort AP Hill name changed to Fort Walker

The redesignation to Fort Walker honors Dr. Mary Walker’s determination for service, equality...
The redesignation to Fort Walker honors Dr. Mary Walker's determination for service, equality and caring for the wounded.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fort AP Hill is now called Fort Walker. The redesignation to Fort Walker honors Dr. Mary Walker’s determination for service, equality and caring for the wounded, which army leaders say are core values of this branch.

“She set the stage and paved the way for not just women, but for the doctors to serve in the arm as well,” said Deborah Kotulich.

Fort AP Hill was named after a Confederate general in the Civil War. The post is one of several U.S. Army installations that is removing names, symbols and displays that have Confederate ties.

Walker was the first female surgeon in the Army in the 1860s and was the only woman ever to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

“If there was not a Dr. Walker, there wouldn’t be a Dr. West because she was an inspiration at a time when women were not seen in the medical profession, let alone being a surgeon in the field,” said 44th Army Surgeon General, retired Lt. Gen. Nadja West.

People heard Dr. Walker’s story of all ages at the installation ceremony. Many people were in uniform, soaking up the history of her life and the lessons we can use today.

“So, naming this installation after someone who exemplifies courage, duty, honor, service to country, humility, especially in the noble profession of an army physician, will serve as an inspiration to all to do better and to be better together,” said West.

Leaders hope this will inspire and remind us that we are the United States of America.

