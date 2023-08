PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash shut down northbound I-85 on Friday afternoon.

Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 65 at Squirrel Level Road.

Traffic was backed up on I-85 after the crash. (VDOT)

“Expect delays and seek alternate routes,” VDOT said on social media.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.

