Another suspect found guilty in Chesterfield party killing

Yahir Estuardo Barrientos was found guilty of all charges.
Yahir Estuardo Barrientos was found guilty of all charges.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - This week, another suspect in a 2022 shooting that left a boy dead was found guilty.

A jury found Brayan Izaguirre Cuellar guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.

The shooting happened on July 2, 2022, at the Cultural Center of India. Police say a boy was found shot to death in a bathroom at a birthday party.

In July, Yahir Estuardo Barrientos was found guilty of first-degree murder in this case. He was also found guilty of shooting in public and firearm charges.

Last year, police said the victim, who was not identified, appeared to be the intended target of the shooting.

