12 About Movies: Ex-Nuns, Russell Crowe & Taco Bell
We offer a moment of silence to the films we’re losing at the end of the month.
Published: Aug. 25, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Who here doesn’t love late-stage Russell Crowe riding a Vespa? In this week’s episode, Tyler and I break down what’s new to streaming and offer a moment of silence to the films we’re losing at the end of the month.
New to Streaming:
- Star Wars: Ahsoka - Disney+
- The Flash - Max
- The Pope’s Exorcist - Netflix
- Vacation Friends 2 - Hulu
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline - Hulu
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - Amazon Prime
- Women Talking - Amazon (8/29)
Leaving Streaming:
- If Beale Street Could Talk - Netflix
- Jurassic Park - Netflix
- The Bad Guys - Netflix
- Chicken Run - Netflix
- Do the Right Thing - Peacock
- Dunkirk - Max
- Hellraiser series - Max
Staff Picks:
- Demolition Man - Todd
- Amateur - Tyler
- Hollywood Shuffle - Tyler
New to Theaters:
- Gran Turismo
- Bottoms
- Retribution
