Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

12 About Movies: Ex-Nuns, Russell Crowe & Taco Bell

We offer a moment of silence to the films we’re losing at the end of the month.
In this week’s episode, Tyler and Todd break down what's new to streaming and offer a moment of silence to the films we’re losing at the end of the month.
By Todd Densmore
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Who here doesn’t love late-stage Russell Crowe riding a Vespa? In this week’s episode, Tyler and I break down what’s new to streaming and offer a moment of silence to the films we’re losing at the end of the month.

New to Streaming:

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka - Disney+
  • The Flash - Max
  • The Pope’s Exorcist - Netflix
  • Vacation Friends 2 - Hulu
  • How to Blow Up a Pipeline - Hulu
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - Amazon Prime
  • Women Talking - Amazon (8/29)

Leaving Streaming:

  • If Beale Street Could Talk - Netflix
  • Jurassic Park - Netflix
  • The Bad Guys - Netflix
  • Chicken Run - Netflix
  • Do the Right Thing - Peacock
  • Dunkirk - Max
  • Hellraiser series - Max

Staff Picks:

  • Demolition Man - Todd
  • Amateur - Tyler
  • Hollywood Shuffle - Tyler

New to Theaters:

  • Gran Turismo
  • Bottoms
  • Retribution
PREVIOUSLY ON 12 ABOUT MOVIES
12 About Movies: Top 5 of the year so far
We’re over halfway through the year - here are some of our favorites!
Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles
12 About Movies- Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shut down northbound I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Richmond man dies in I-95 crash
A shooting investigation is underway in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Cabell Drive in...
Colonial Heights police investigating after reports of multiple shots fired
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Van'Meshia's family said the 26-year-old was a bus driver for Collegiate School and...
Family of woman killed in hit and run says it was intentional

Latest News

As the school year begins, VHSL wants to remind sports fans that its only live-streaming...
VHSL warns fans of scam linking to fake live-streams
James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the West South Boulevard and Wakefield area...
South Carolina teen shot, killed near Walnut Elementary School
The VHSL says it has gotten reports of copycat accounts claiming to promote VHSL events.
VHSL warns fans of scam linking to fake live-streams