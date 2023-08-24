Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home

Lance Cpl. Noah White was gifted a whole new type of independence. (WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A Marine Corps veteran was gifted a brand-new smart home that will allow him to live a more independent life, WABI reports.

“We gather here today in Bangor, Maine, to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by one of our nation’s heroes,” said Jack Oehm, a retired FDNY battalion commander and Tunnel to Towers Foundation board member.

Lance Cpl. Noah White was gifted a whole new type of independence.

The former Marine was injured during a training mission, leaving him with no movement from the neck down.

The home he lived in made everyday tasks more difficult, but on Wednesday he entered his new home for the very first time.

“It doesn’t feel real. It honestly has not hit yet that this is real,” said his mother, Shannon White.

The smart home is mortgage-free and built to accommodate the various challenges that he faces.

It will allow him to do things like open the door and turn off the lights using an app he controls.

It was built by Tunnel to Towers, an organization founded in memory of a firefighter who ran headfirst into danger on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I just want to give my love to Tunnel to Towers, because they’re great people and without this none of this would be happening. It’s an amazing situation and I’m very thankful for this house. It’s very much better than the one I’m in right now. The house right now I can’t really move around in, can’t take showers without getting a pop-up shower. It’s going to be amazing, honestly,” Noah White said.

The icing on the cake was that his first day in his new home was on his birthday.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Car recovered in James River near Ancarrow’s Landing
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
A Richmond circuit court has denied an emergency order filed by Richmond Lodge No.1 to suspend...
Judge sides with city in casino referendum case
Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, faces several charges including drunk in public and child...
Hampton woman charged for leaving children inside sinking car

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Colonial Heights police urge neighborhood residents to remain inside after shooting
This undated mugshot provided by the Richland County Detention Center shows Cory Fleming. The...
Alex Murdaugh friend pleads guilty to helping steal from dead maid’s family
FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
According to town officials in Oak Island, North Carolina, family members said they noticed a...
9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation, family says