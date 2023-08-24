Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Thursday, Aug. 24
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Car recovered in James River near Ancarrow’s Landing
A Richmond circuit court has denied an emergency order filed by Richmond Lodge No.1 to suspend...
Judge sides with city in casino referendum case
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
VSP says no one was injured or impacted by the pursuit.
Man suspected of stealing rental car, ramming into state police vehicle after pursuit

Latest News

The 112th Chesterfield County Fair kicks off on Friday, Aug. 25 and continues through Sept. 2.
Chesterfield County Fair returns this weekend
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
Crash blocks all lanes of I-95N near Parham Road
A crash closed all lanes of northbound I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday, Aug. 24.
1 person killed in crash on I-95N near Parham Road
Tickets are available online for the annual Chesterfield County Fair.
Chesterfield County Fair returns Aug. 25