Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Thursday, Aug. 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- A deadly crash is causing major delays on northbound I-95 near Parham Road. Expect major delays for your morning commute.
- Increased security measures at Henrico County Public Schools are leading to increased morning stress, according to countless parents and students.
- A Richmond circuit court has denied an emergency order filed last week to suspend the casino referendum from being on the ballot.
- The heat and humidity are back, with a return to the mid-90s coming Friday. Full forecast >
