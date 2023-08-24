Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia budget negotiators say deal likely by end of week

Youngkin urges General Assembly to ‘move fast’ on long-delayed amendments
Budget negotiators Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Sen....
Budget negotiators Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, in Richmond Aug. 23, 2023.(Sarah Vogelsong)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Virginia budget negotiators said Wednesday they hope to reach a deal on long-awaited amendments to the state’s two-year spending plan by the end of the week.

The signs of progress, which have followed months of on-again, off-again talks between budget leaders in the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House of Delegates, came as Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged the General Assembly to reach agreement.

“Our course for the current budget is clear,” Youngkin told the joint money committees of both chambers in an address in Richmond Wednesday morning. “Please send me one.”

Speaking with reporters after his speech, Youngkin said lawmakers needed to “move fast” to reach a deal, pointing out he will soon begin work on his proposal for the next two-year budget, which is traditionally presented to the committees in June.

“Eventually this just becomes a moment where we say, ‘You can’t reach a deal, fine. We’ll just take care of it in January,’” he said. “And that clock is ticking.”

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
