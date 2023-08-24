Your Money with Carlson Financial
UVA researchers discover new process to create lightweight plastics

UVA researchers have discovered a way to use a chemical called ethylene to create lightweight plastics.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA researchers have discovered a way to use a chemical called ethylene to create lightweight plastics.

The process converts ethylene into “higher olefins.” Higher olefins are used to make several plastics, synthetic oils, soaps, and detergents.

UVA Chemistry Professor Brent Gunnoe says this could reduce greenhouse gases and energy needs.

“We can dramatically reduce carbon dioxide production in addition to increasing efficiency and making the materials less expensive,” Gunnoe said.

The project received a $75,000 grant from the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega
Kill Devil Hills officers save autistic boy from pond
The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School...
