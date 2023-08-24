Tracking The Tropics: Watching for a Potential Storm That Could Impact the Eastern US

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Hurricane Center has identified an area of low pressure currently located over Central America that is tracking northward and has the potential to develop into a tropical system later this weekend or early next week.

This system is currently over Central America but will tracking north into the weekend and has a 60% chance of development as it moves into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week! (WWBT)

The Hurricane Center gives this a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. One of our longer range computer models, the European (ECMWF) shows this system developing and moving through the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Here is what the model is depicting as of Tuesday evening (8/29/23) at 8pm. This is simply a model projection, not a forecast at this point in time:

The European Model (ECMWF) is showing some development of a potential tropical system with a position in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. (Weatherbell, Inc.)

Should this system in fact develop, it would likely be steered to the northeast ahead of an advancing trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the eastern U.S. Note the forecast projected position of this potential tropical system by Thursday morning, 8/31/23 at 8am. Again, this is a model depiction at this point, not an official forecast:

The is the European Model (ECMWF) forecast for Thursday morning, 8/31/23 showing a potential tropical system tracking to the east-northeast near Eastern North Carolina moving away from the eastern seaboard. (Weatherbell, Inc.)

We still have plenty of time to watch this, but wanted to give you the First Alert to this potential. Stay tuned for future updates!

