Thursday Forecast: Heat climbs as we turn more humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The heat and humidity building with mid 90s tomorrow.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with a slight shower chance in the morning. Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible again by afternoon and evening. Most areas will end up dry. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm with gusty winds and frequent lightning can’t be ruled out. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening with a front in the area. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, a thunderstorm possible. Lows around 70°, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a lingering shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. A morning shower possible.

