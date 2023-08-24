Residents raise concerns about liquor thefts at ABC store

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico resident Madie Hauck is concerned about a string of liquor thefts at the ABC store near her home along Brook Road.

“It’s been pretty anxiety-provoking,” Hauck told NBC12.

Henrico Police told NBC12 that from Jan. 1 to Aug. 22, there have been 30 reports of theft at the Brook Road location.

The latest shoplifting case was reported on Saturday afternoon, where officers said an employee told them a suspect left the store with a liquor bottle.

“We have young kids, and we like to go outside,” said Hauck. “We like to go on walks and bike rides, and it makes us pretty nervous to go outside with our kids.”

Henrico Police has seen a trend in larcenies from liquor stores and is actively investigating those cases.

A crime Richmond Police is also trying to crack down on as they report a spike in liquor lifts.

“I definitely know that other people are concerned,” Hauck told NBC12. “It’s our community. It’s where we live, it’s where we want to feel safe, and if that’s not happening, then there’s a certain level of fear, I guess of, I don’t know, could someone break into our house, could something happen by our house.”

In a statement to NBC12, Virginia ABC said they had seen 19 shoplifting incidents at the store between Jan. 1 and June 30. Virginia ABC noted that 51 bottles worth $5,099.09 were stolen during this timeframe.

Following an armed robbery at the Brook Road location back in May, Virginia ABC said they had adjusted their store hours to close down earlier, added additional staff hours, repositioned security cameras, and added an extra camera outside the store.

“I’m concerned for those employees. I feel bad for them, I hope they feel safe,” Hauck expressed to NBC12.

Madie Hauck believes more needs to be done to deter the liquor lifts.

“Two to three times a week is a pretty high rate in my mind,” said Hauck. “I do think there should be more extensive steps taken.”

Henrico Police also tell NBC12 officers regularly patrol the Brook Road corridor and provide advice to businesses and community members looking to improve their security measures.

In addition, Henrico Police adds their community policing unit provides updates on crime trends to neighborhood watch groups to keep them informed of what police are seeing happen in their neighborhoods.

Anyone with information regarding the liquor thefts can call Henrico Police at (804)-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

