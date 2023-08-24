Report: More than one-fifth of Richmond’s downtown is parking

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Look across downtown Richmond, and you’ll see an area awash in asphalt.

A new report finds more than 20% of downtown is dedicated to parking, with the study suggesting that’s not a good thing.

However, that number could decrease in Richmond over the next few years due to some changes implemented in the spring.

“Parking Reform Network” is a nonprofit mapping parking in dozens of cities across the United States, looking at how much space things like garages and surface lots take up.

“This is land that really doesn’t contribute a lot of tax revenue to the city, and only primary purpose is to park vehicles,” Parking Reform Network project manager Thomas Carpenito said.

Carpenito says that space could be utilized for housing or ways to boost the economy. He says the nonprofit made these maps because it is devoted to working with community activists in these various cities to try to promote the removal of parking requirements.

“There’s much better uses for valuable downtown land. And, you know, parking is really not one of them,” Carpenito said.

The nonprofit found around 21% of downtown Richmond is made up of parking, which falls close to the national average of 22%.

Their research shows that around 35% of the Virginia Beach oceanfront/downtown is parking, whereas only 3% of Washington D.C. is. Carpenito says Richmond could lower its number soon, though.

In April, the City Council voted to remove the 1970′s parking minimum policy. This required businesses and new construction to have specific requirements for how much parking they had to have outside their space. That does not apply anymore, which Carpenito calls a good thing.

“You will notice that a lot of these parking lots and garages are empty. And that is, you know, in large part due to these parking requirements, they’re implemented to have an oversupply,” Carpenito said.

Richmond City Councilor Andreas Addison says removing those requirements opens up space for other activities. He says the zoning rewrite underway could lead to that change actually being implemented.

“We’ll see a different look at what we can build there. There’s some, of course, opportunity with the parking requirements being changed to where we can see maybe some more affordable housing and being able to be included, and or some more developments that maybe open up some more first floor retail,” Addison said.

He said it will still leave parking around the downtown, too. Addison says it is about the city’s future being embraced in the next few years as it grows.

“We’re gonna see some improvements in regards to our residential parking programs and options in which we can make sure that neighborhoods who live adjacent to developments can see that their on-street parking will at least be cyclical and protected or preserved as much as possible,” Addison said.

While we may not see the effects of eliminating these parking requirements yet, we could expect to see some results in the coming years.

