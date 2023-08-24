Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police: Man arrested for driving Power Wheels Jeep while impaired

Indiana State Police said 51-year-old John McKee, shown in this booking photo, was arrested for...
Indiana State Police said 51-year-old John McKee, shown in this booking photo, was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep under the influence.(Indiana State Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man was arrested for driving a toy car while intoxicated, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper patrolling in Vincennes, Indiana, around 9 p.m. Wednesday saw a man – identified as 51-year-old John McKee – “operating a Power Wheels Jeep in the roadway,” State Police said in a news release.

State Police added that McKee’s Power Wheels Jeep “had no lights or reflectors and was difficult to see.”

The trooper pulled McKee over and gave him field sobriety tests after seeing he “displayed signs of impairment.”

McKee failed the sobriety tests and was taken to a hospital, where testing showed he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested and booked on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shut down northbound I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Richmond man dies in I-95 crash
The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Car recovered in James River near Ancarrow’s Landing
A Richmond circuit court has denied an emergency order filed by Richmond Lodge No.1 to suspend...
Judge sides with city in casino referendum case
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing

Latest News

FILE - The sign for a T-Mobile store is seen, Jan. 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. T-Mobile plans to...
T-Mobile will lay off 5,000 employees, or about 7% of its workforce, in the coming weeks
State health officials are questioning the safety of the product they are selling, kava.
KavaClub bar denied opening amid legal battle with Virginia Department of Health
A heart transplant recipient meets the father of her donor in a special moment. (Source:...
Heart transplant recipient meets father of donor
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 6 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar