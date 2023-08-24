Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police: Car recovered in James River was stolen

Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.(WWBT)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a car found Tuesday in the James River was stolen from Chesterfield County.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Richmond Fire received a call for a car in the river between Ancarrow’s Landing and the I-95 bridge.

“Once we got on scene, we were met by a fisherman who took us to the area, and we identified there was an object in the water,” Robert Maass with Richmond Fire said.

At the time, Richmond Fire could not confirm the object, so Virginia State Police’s dive team was called in for assistance.

“Together, we were able to float the car to the surface and with our boats and the state police boats, we were able to bring it back here to Ancarrow’s Landing,” Maass said. “At this point, it has been turned over to the Richmond Police for investigation.”

The car appeared to be a silver Honda with Virginia license plates.

The windows were down, and no one was inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Car recovered in James River near Ancarrow’s Landing
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
A Richmond circuit court has denied an emergency order filed by Richmond Lodge No.1 to suspend...
Judge sides with city in casino referendum case
Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, faces several charges including drunk in public and child...
Hampton woman charged for leaving children inside sinking car

Latest News

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Colonial Heights police urge neighborhood residents to remain inside after shooting
A deadly crash shut down northbound I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Richmond man dies in I-95 crash
In this year’s award list, the Chesterfield County ranked 56th out of all employers in Virginia.
Forbes names Chesterfield County as a top employer
A water main break closed Route 1in Hanover on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Route 1 reopens in Hanover after water main break