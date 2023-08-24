Police: Car recovered in James River was stolen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a car found Tuesday in the James River was stolen from Chesterfield County.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Richmond Fire received a call for a car in the river between Ancarrow’s Landing and the I-95 bridge.

“Once we got on scene, we were met by a fisherman who took us to the area, and we identified there was an object in the water,” Robert Maass with Richmond Fire said.

At the time, Richmond Fire could not confirm the object, so Virginia State Police’s dive team was called in for assistance.

“Together, we were able to float the car to the surface and with our boats and the state police boats, we were able to bring it back here to Ancarrow’s Landing,” Maass said. “At this point, it has been turned over to the Richmond Police for investigation.”

The car appeared to be a silver Honda with Virginia license plates.

The windows were down, and no one was inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.