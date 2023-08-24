Petersburg Police investigate shooting outside Walnut Hill Elementary School
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg police are asking anyone near Walnut Hill Elementary School to stay inside as they investigate a shooting.
On Thursday, Aug. 24, police say a shooting happened in the West South Boulevard and Wakefield area.
School officials confirmed a shooting happened outside of the school building.
Walnut Hill Elementary is on a “controlled movement,” Petersburg County Public Schools tweeted out. All students and staff are safe.
Petersburg Public Schools do not start class until Sept. 5.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
