Petersburg Police investigate shooting outside Walnut Hill Elementary School

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg police are asking anyone near Walnut Hill Elementary School to stay inside as they investigate a shooting.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, police say a shooting happened in the West South Boulevard and Wakefield area.

School officials confirmed a shooting happened outside of the school building.

Walnut Hill Elementary is on a “controlled movement,” Petersburg County Public Schools tweeted out. All students and staff are safe.

#PCPSALERT : Due to a police matter in the area, Walnut Hill Elementary is on a controlled movement. All students and staff are safe. pic.twitter.com/qMjSTmltv5 — Petersburg City Public Schools (@Pburg_Schools) August 24, 2023

Petersburg Public Schools do not start class until Sept. 5.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

