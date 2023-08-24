Man makes waves to fight cancer at Annual Swim Across America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -This Saturday, swimmers from all over our area will be diving into an annual fundraiser.

Swim Across America is hosting its fifth annual Richmond benefit swim.

It raises money for cancer research, prevention and treatment.

As swimmers get ready to support that mission,

George Sushkoff will be making his own waves to fight cancer.

”I’m still active, I’m still able to swim and run. I think that’s helped me both physically and mentally,’ said Suskoff.

Sushkoff has been to every swim across Richmond event throughout the years but this year is different

”I always thought I was doing the right thing, doing a nice thing being able to contribute to cancer research. Now it affects me directly, “ said Suskoff.

Sushkoff was diagnosed with stage 1 to stage 2 colon cancer in April of this year.

He had no idea the organization he poured so much of his time into, would become his lifeline in his own cancer fight.

In addition to research, the non-profit also advocates for patients.

“With all of the connections and again just being able to get that second opinion without me having to do all the groundwork,” said Sushkoff.

Shortly after his diagnosis, the CEO of Swim Across America reached out to Sushkoff and provided him with more guidance.

VCU’s Massey Cancer Center, Richmond Swim Across America’s local beneficiary, was able to provide him with an array of resources and treatments.

”That’s really where they came in, just the mindset and also that connection with Massey,” said Suskoff

He also met with doctors at the Virginia Cancer Institute, where he is now getting treatment.

George is among thousands who Swim Across America has helped.

The charity swim has also provided more than 250,000 to VCU’s Massey Cancer Center.

As captain of team River City, George is looking forward to the swim and spreading awareness.

”It’ll be exciting to be ale to tell my story and hopefully that’s going to inspire other people to donate or at least get their screenings early, “ said Sushkoff.

For more information about the annual swim and to sign up, head over to Swim Across America.

