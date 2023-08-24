Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Lego sells braille bricks for first time

Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the...
Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.(Lego.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego is selling braille bricks to the public for the first time.

The company says these special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.

The printed version of the symbol or letter is also shown beneath the studs.

The set is available in English and French, with more languages to be released next year.

These bricks are also fully compatible with other sets.

Lego says all kids ages 6 and up can enjoy the toy.

Before now, the braille bricks were only distributed to organizations specializing in the education of children with vision impairment.

Pre-orders for the new set opened Thursday at $90.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Car recovered in James River near Ancarrow’s Landing
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
A Richmond circuit court has denied an emergency order filed by Richmond Lodge No.1 to suspend...
Judge sides with city in casino referendum case
Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, faces several charges including drunk in public and child...
Hampton woman charged for leaving children inside sinking car

Latest News

Haylie Burg said she found more than 100 dead salamanders in piles across her garage.
More than 100 dead salamanders discovered in woman’s garage
A Brooklyn man is charged in a hammer attack in Sunset Park that left one woman dead, two...
Man accused of bludgeoning woman to death with hammer, beating her 2 young children, police say
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel and her nephew Tristan-Ryan Malherbe...
Biden policy allowing migrants from Venezuela and 3 other countries into the US is on trial in Texas
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Police: Car recovered in James River was stolen