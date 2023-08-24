KavaClub bar denied opening amid legal battle with Virginia Department of Health

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new non-alcoholic bar in The Fan is being denied a permit to open.

The reason is that state health officials are questioning the safety of their product, kava.

It’s legal to sell in the Commonwealth, and the bar owners said they have done everything by the book.

KavaClub in The Fan was supposed to open about six months ago, but they’ve hit a roadblock.

In the spring, the Virginia Department of Health denied the bar’s application for an operations permit, questioning the safety of a key ingredient on their menu.

“It’s been pretty devastating on a personal and emotional level,” founder Fred Bryant Jr. said.

The Kava drink is a non-alcoholic drink made from the root of the kava plant, which is grown in the Pacific Islands.

It’s legal in Virginia and promoted as a way to help with relaxation and is considered a psychoactive substance, similar to green tea, coffee and vape products. Bryant Jr. said it’s completely safe.

“The law is clear, the safety is clear, you don’t hear about “KavaUI’s” but you hear about DUI deaths constantly,” Bryant Jr. said.

And you can already buy the product in Richmond.

“Two blocks down, three blocks down, four blocks down, every gas station, you can get kava,” Bryant Jr. said. “You can get kratom, which is the other product we serve, and it’s there, and it’s in forms that are much, much stronger than anything we serve. Because it’s not prepared using the traditional means they’ve been used for centuries in the Polynesian Islands. So that’s a really frustrating part that this is a product that’s readily available in a form that’s much more concentrated.”

Bryant says the Department of Health is singling them out and said they’re losing a ton of money and had to lay off some staff because it won’t allow them to open.

He said the state misclassified kava as a food additive, but Bryant said it’s not.

“So we’re being told what we’re doing is adding unsafe additives to food, but the fact is legally, kava is a food,” Bryant’s lawyer Justin Earley said. “It’s a tea, and it’s not illegal. Kratom is specifically made legal by Senate Bill 1108, so they’re very legal and we’re serving them in a very safe and natural form and there’s no problem with this.”

Earley said they filed a motion in Richmond Circuit Court seeking a temporary injunction allowing the bar to open for business.

“We’re going to keep fighting every step of the way because kava and kratom until they’re made illegal by the state, we should be able to open a business and serve them,” Earley said.

The Virginia Department of Health referred NBC12 to the Richmond Henrico health districts, and in a statement, it said:

“Unfortunately, RHHD cannot provide further comment while the legal process is ongoing. It is RHHD’S duty, as the local public health agency, to ensure food safety and protect the health of Richmond and Henrico residents.”

There are more than 300 operational kava bars in surrounding states.

When NBC12 reached out to Governor Youngkin’s office for comment, they referred us back to the Virginia Department of Health, so there is no answer from them on why this business can’t open its doors.

Bryant Jr. and Earley plan to be back in court next month.

