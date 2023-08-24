Forbes names Chesterfield County as a top employer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Forbes has named Chesterfield County as one of America’s Best-In-State Employers for 2023.

In this year’s award list, the county ranked 56th out of all employers in Virginia, 30 spots higher than its last ranking in 2021.

The county was one of only four local government entities in Virginia to make the list. It was also one of only three localities in the Commonwealth where both the government and school division each made the rankings.

“Receiving this recognition from Forbes magazine is extremely rewarding,” said Human Resources Director Mary Martin Selby in a news release. “Being ranked where we are is so meaningful because so much of this is driven by the feedback of our employees. It once again confirms that our culture and continued focus on recruitment, retention, and compensation is not only bringing the best to our organization but that our organization is proving to be the best fit for them.

The list is compiled through surveys of 70,000 employers working for companies with 500 or more employees.

“The survey considers every aspect of an employees’ experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity,” according to a press release. “Of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, only a select few are awarded in each state.”

