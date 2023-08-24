Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.(YinYang/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – What should have been an exciting day for new students at Arkansas State University ended in tragedy.

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.

The father was identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Tillman of Russellville, Arkansas – about three hours west of ASU.

A university police officer responded to a call Saturday morning for a man not breathing. When the officer arrived at the dorm, he found Tillman on the ground.

The responding officer said several people had already begun administering CPR before he arrived.

Tillman was rushed to a local hospital via ambulance, where he later died.

In a statement from ASU, the university said it extended its deepest condolences to the student and his family.

“The university community will continue to support Jace and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the statement said, in part.

Tillman’s fiancé Elizabeth Goodson told KARK he had a very sudden medical event while moving things into the dorm and “he may have strained too hard.”

Tillman leaves behind a blended family with 11 children. His funeral was held Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shut down northbound I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Richmond man dies in I-95 crash
The average annual snowfall in Richmond has been on the decline in recent decades.
An early look at our winter outlook for central Virginia
Virginia State Police dive team pulled a car out of the water on Tuesday.
Car recovered in James River near Ancarrow’s Landing
A Richmond circuit court has denied an emergency order filed by Richmond Lodge No.1 to suspend...
Judge sides with city in casino referendum case
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing

Latest News

Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Correctional officers federally charged in alleged attack that resulted in inmate’s death
All students and staff are safe.
Petersburg Police investigate shooting outside Walnut Hill Elementary School
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
FILE - The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten...
Canadian wildfires led to spike in asthma ER visits, especially in the Northeast
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane