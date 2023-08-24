Your Money with Carlson Financial
Family of woman killed in hit and run earlier this month say it was intentional

Almost two weeks since his sister Van'Meshia Proctor was killed, Marvin Battle says the pain will never go away.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is speaking out after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run on the city’s east end earlier this month.

Almost two weeks since his sister Van’Meshia Proctor was killed, Marvin Battle says the pain will never go away.

“It hurts, it hurts big time, man,” Battle said.

He said it’s the second sister lost in just three years for his family.

“You know my mom having to bury two of her daughters in the last three years, man, it’s a hard pill to swallow, man,” Battle said.

Battle says Van’Meshia, whom her loved ones called ‘Henny Baby,’ had a smile that could light up a room and loved to be around her family and kids.

“She had just gotten her CDL about a year ago,” Battle said. “She was driving school buses from Collegiate High School and also for Chesterfield schools.”

On the morning of Aug. 12, Battle said he received a call that his sister was hit by a car on Littlepage Street.

He and his mom rushed to VCU Medical Center where doctors had told him his sister had died.

“One of the guys [doctors] came up to me and said I’m so sorry to tell you this but I tried my best,” Battle said. “I said, man, I can’t thank you enough because you tried your best.”

Five days later, Richmond police say the alleged driver of the car, Tierra Carter, turned herself in.

Battle said the two were friends for a few years and believes his sister was intentionally run over.

“It was intentional,” Battle said. “At the end of the day, man, my sister did not deserve that at all.”

Carter has been charged with felony hit and run with additional charges pending.

Battle said as they prepared to lay his sister to rest, he wants justice for Van’Meshia.

“I’ll be more at peace once my sister gets her justice,” Battle said.

A funeral service will be held for Vanmesha on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home in Richmond.

