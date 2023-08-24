Colonial Heights police urge neighborhood residents to remain inside after shooting

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Colonial Heights Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Thursday in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Cabell Drive.

“We ask everyone to avoid this area,” police said in a social media post. “If you live in this area, we ask you to remain inside until we deem it safe.”

There’s currently no information on what led to the shooting or if there are any injuries.

