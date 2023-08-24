Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield County Fair returns this weekend

Tickets are available online for the annual Chesterfield County Fair.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The 112th Chesterfield County Fair kicks off on Friday, Aug. 25 and continues through Sept. 2.

“We’re counting on you, our fairgoers, volunteers, sponsors, exhibitors and members, to uphold the tradition of the Chesterfield County Fair as one of Virginia’s best fair experiences,” the fair says on its website.

The annual event includes rides, food, entertainment and several competitions.

Click/tap here to purchase tickets and to see a full list of events.

