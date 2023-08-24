Chesterfield County Fair returns this weekend

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The 112th Chesterfield County Fair kicks off on Friday, Aug. 25 and continues through Sept. 2.

“We’re counting on you, our fairgoers, volunteers, sponsors, exhibitors and members, to uphold the tradition of the Chesterfield County Fair as one of Virginia’s best fair experiences,” the fair says on its website.

The annual event includes rides, food, entertainment and several competitions.

