1 person killed in crash on I-95N near Parham Road
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on northbound I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday morning.
“A tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder when a truck ran off the road and rear-ended the stopped vehicle,” Virginia State Police said about the crash that happened just after 4:30 a.m.
The crash closed all lanes of the interstate causing major delays Thursday morning.
