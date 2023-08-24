1 person killed in crash on I-95N near Parham Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on northbound I-95 near Parham Road on Thursday morning.

“A tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder when a truck ran off the road and rear-ended the stopped vehicle,” Virginia State Police said about the crash that happened just after 4:30 a.m.



The crash closed all lanes of the interstate causing major delays Thursday morning.

