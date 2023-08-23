Your Money with Carlson Financial
WWBT adding two newscasts on Sept. 11

WWBT/12 On Your Side is launching two newscasts on Sept. 11, 2023.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - - Gray Television’s #1 station in Richmond, Virginia, is adding two newscasts on Sept. 11.

WWBT-TV, which already produces more news than any other station in Central Virginia, will be adding a 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscast to its daily lineup.

“The most important thing a television station can do is serve its community. The best way WWBT/12 On Your Side can do that is with more local news about things that matter to our diverse community,” said Regional Vice President/General Manager Kym Grinnage.

The 3 p.m. newscast called “First Look at 3″ will be anchored by Rachel DePompa and Nick Russo. The 7 p.m. newscast called “12 On Your Side Tonight” will be launched by Jasmine Turner, Curt Autry and Ros Runner. Franklin White, who currently works at WSVN, the Fox Affiliate in Miami, will join the 7 p.m. team in November.

The 3 p.m. news will be followed by a new 30-minute show produced by Gray Television called ”Investigate TV+.” It will focus on investigative content, coupled with a mix of lifestyle and consumer news.

With these additional shows, WWBT will be producing more than 67 hours of local content each week.

“Providing quality local content is a priority for WWBT and Gray Television” said Frank Jones, WWBT News Director. “We need to serve our audience at times that are convenient for them and on all platforms.”

WWBT-TV produces news for its station, its CW affiliate WUPV, and for WRLH Fox Richmond.

WWBT is also available on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV devices. All live newscasts can also be watched on the WWBT News app and online at nbc12.com.

WWBT was recently honored with an Edward R. Murrow award for Best Local Newscast. The station also received an Emmy Award for best morning show for the sixth year in a row.

