Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and Low Humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pleasant drop in humidity today, then hot to end the work week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: First Alert Weather Day. Partly sunny, hot and humid with a showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values near the triple digits. Heat advisory likely (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening with a front in the area. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°.. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low 80s.

