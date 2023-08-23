Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and Low Humidity

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for heat, humidity, with severe storms possible
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pleasant drop in humidity today, then hot to end the work week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: First Alert Weather Day. Partly sunny, hot and humid with a showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values near the triple digits. Heat advisory likely (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening with a front in the area. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°.. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low 80s.

