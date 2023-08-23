Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Today, a judge is expected to give a ruling on if Richmond voters will see the casino referendum on their ballots this upcoming election.
- Former President Donald Trump will skip Wednesday night’s GOP Presidential Debate in Milwaukee. Eight of Trump’s competitors are vying for the Republican nomination ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election.
- The father of a former Virginia Tech football player was killed in a home explosion in North Carolina Tuesday.
- Today marks 12 years since a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Louisa County.
- Today’s forecast consists of sunshine and low humidity. Full forecast >
